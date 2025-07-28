Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 103.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 104.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 92,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

