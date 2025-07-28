Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 45.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $317.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $152.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RM

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $187,202.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,162.47. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 12,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $359,662.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,016,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,657,855.20. This trade represents a 1.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,082 shares of company stock worth $1,022,745 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regional Management

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.