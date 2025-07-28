Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.