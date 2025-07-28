Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 160,975 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 119,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $951,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,350.24. This trade represents a 35.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,520. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

