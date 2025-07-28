Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,539.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

