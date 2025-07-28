Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – July 26th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and ServiceNow are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, production, and distribution of medical products and services—such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and healthcare insurers. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the healthcare sector, which is often considered defensive because demand for medical care and products tends to remain stable regardless of economic cycles. Health-care stocks can vary in risk and growth potential depending on factors like drug pipelines, regulatory approvals, and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.18. 39,738,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.08.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.69. 16,445,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.60. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,302,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,801,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.61. 4,191,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. The company has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average is $470.22.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $28.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $968.05. 1,998,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,000.33 and its 200 day moving average is $953.18.

