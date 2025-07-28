BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

