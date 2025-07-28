Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $63.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $66.49.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

