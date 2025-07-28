BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 82,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

