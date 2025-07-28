Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$81.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$77.50 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial set a C$86.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$71.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.06. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$59.10 and a 12 month high of C$91.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

