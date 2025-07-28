Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,655,000 after buying an additional 339,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $63.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

