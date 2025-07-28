Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $810,000 Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 658,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $173.50 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

