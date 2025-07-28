Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $527.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.52 and a 12 month high of $531.24.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total value of $3,339,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,663. The trade was a 75.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

