Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,952,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after purchasing an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,302,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $527.51 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $531.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

