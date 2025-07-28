CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 8,046.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,710,000 after buying an additional 1,126,318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CBRE Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,984,000 after buying an additional 991,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,633,000 after buying an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $147.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.17 and a one year high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.