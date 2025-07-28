Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,311 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,226,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 185.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

