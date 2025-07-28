CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,036,000 after buying an additional 27,799,744 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,350,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,232,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,645,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,702,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

