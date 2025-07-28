Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,154 Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 98,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. This represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,150. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ SEI opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.