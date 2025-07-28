Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $113.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.30%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.