Cerity Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,720. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $126.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.78 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

