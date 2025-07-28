Cerity Partners LLC Invests $275,000 in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HEZU opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.