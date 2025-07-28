Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,159,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after buying an additional 87,345 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 772,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.