Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 268,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,939,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $525,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

