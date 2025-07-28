Cerity Partners LLC Sells 612 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 679,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth $7,985,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,309,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

