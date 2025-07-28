Cerity Partners LLC Sells 884 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

