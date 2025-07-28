Cerity Partners LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Li Auto by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LI stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

