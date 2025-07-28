Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $264.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $267.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

