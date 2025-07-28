Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. This trade represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 130,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.