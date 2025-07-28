Choreo LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,858,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.