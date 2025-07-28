Choreo LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 539,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 373,048 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,522,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $27.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $814.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

