Choreo LLC Acquires 6,051 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.8%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.26%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

