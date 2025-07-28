Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Certara by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Certara by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Certara by 218.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

CERT stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

