Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 164.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,947.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,016.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,949 shares of company stock worth $1,100,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

