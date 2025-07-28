Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.22% of Mfs Muni Inc Tr worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 402,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mfs Muni Inc Tr alerts:

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Trading Up 0.6%

Mfs Muni Inc Tr stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $5.78.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Increases Dividend

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Mfs Muni Inc Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.