Choreo LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 185.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 424.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $123.25 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average of $133.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $84,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $81,931.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $65,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,661.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.