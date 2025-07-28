Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 933,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,938,000 after acquiring an additional 571,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.