Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 99,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $75.62 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $416.06 million, a P/E ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.97%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 472 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $45,840.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $54,192.96. This trade represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,426.88. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,053 shares of company stock valued at $296,507. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MLAB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

