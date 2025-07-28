Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,801 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,878,285 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,849,809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,132,231,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $489,800,000 after buying an additional 2,318,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,560,000 after buying an additional 147,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,579,368 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $218,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,293 shares in the company, valued at $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,500. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.