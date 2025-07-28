Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,311,000 after purchasing an additional 203,129 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,701,000 after buying an additional 844,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,933,000 after buying an additional 807,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.