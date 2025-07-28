Choreo LLC Has $518,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,185,000 after buying an additional 315,148 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,448,000 after acquiring an additional 232,939 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

NYSE:PHM opened at $116.45 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

