Choreo LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Masco by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 683,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,562,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.5%

MAS opened at $67.75 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23.

Masco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

