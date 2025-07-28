Choreo LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 461,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404,340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 367,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE GPK opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

