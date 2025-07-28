Choreo LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 87.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 273,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

