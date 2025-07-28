Choreo LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 156.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,780,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.2%

First Merchants stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. First Merchants Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

