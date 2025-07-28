Choreo LLC Has $586,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VICI opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

