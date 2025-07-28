Choreo LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertiv by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after buying an additional 569,722 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $137.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

