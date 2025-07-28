Choreo LLC Has $640,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 598,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $59.34 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

