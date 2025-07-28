Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,544,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Cloudflare by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 720,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $198.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $200.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,445.20. The trade was a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total value of $1,764,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,448,325.93. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,332 shares of company stock valued at $106,709,878. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

