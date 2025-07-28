Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $196.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

