Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,335,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $76,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lincoln National by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

